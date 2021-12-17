Left Menu

Biden met virtually with U.S. senators to discuss voting rights bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2021 03:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 03:03 IST
Biden met virtually with U.S. senators to discuss voting rights bill
  • Country:
  • United States

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met virtually with lawmakers in the U.S. Senate to discuss the voting rights bill on Thursday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.

On Wednesday, Biden said no domestic priority is "more important than voting rights," even as the Senate is scrambling to pass his signature social spending bill, raising the stakes for a last-minute push to pass voting rights bills before the U.S. Congress returns home for Christmas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
3
FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Botswana
4
Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks in Poland; NASA's Webb telescope promises an 'amazing journey' for astronomy and more

Science News Roundup: Geologists uncover 'treasure trove' of dinosaur tracks...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021