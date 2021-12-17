Biden met virtually with U.S. senators to discuss voting rights bill
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2021 03:03 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 03:03 IST
- Country:
- United States
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met virtually with lawmakers in the U.S. Senate to discuss the voting rights bill on Thursday, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
On Wednesday, Biden said no domestic priority is "more important than voting rights," even as the Senate is scrambling to pass his signature social spending bill, raising the stakes for a last-minute push to pass voting rights bills before the U.S. Congress returns home for Christmas.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
