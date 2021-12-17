Biden says it’s past time for people to get booster shots
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2021 03:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 03:28 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday the Omicron variant of the coronavirus is going to spread more rapidly in the United States and that a winter of severe illness and death awaits the unvaccinated.
Getting an update on the pandemic from top advisers, Biden also said it is past time for people to get booster shots and urged them to do so as quickly as possible.
