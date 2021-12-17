Left Menu

U.S. House Jan. 6 probe subpoenas Trump adviser who reportedly prepared Powerpoint

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2021 04:04 IST
The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot said on Thursday it had issued a subpoena for records and testimony from James P. "Phil" Waldron, a retired Army colonel who worked with former President Donald Trump's legal team.

According to widespread media reports, Waldron said he had briefed members of Congress on a PowerPoint presentation listing proposals for how to challenge Trump's defeat by President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.

