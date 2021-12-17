U.S. House Jan. 6 probe subpoenas Trump adviser who reportedly prepared Powerpoint
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2021 04:04 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 04:04 IST
- Country:
- United States
The U.S. House of Representatives committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot said on Thursday it had issued a subpoena for records and testimony from James P. "Phil" Waldron, a retired Army colonel who worked with former President Donald Trump's legal team.
According to widespread media reports, Waldron said he had briefed members of Congress on a PowerPoint presentation listing proposals for how to challenge Trump's defeat by President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Without Congress, UPA body without soul: Kapil Sibal
After 'no UPA' barb, Congress to launch all-out attack against Mamata Banerjee
Congress' aim to defeat BJP but some people only help them: Kharge on Mamata Banerjee's 'no UPA' remark
Without Congress, UPA will be body without soul: Kapil Sibal
Congress, other opposition members walk out of RS