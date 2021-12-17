Majority of U.S. Senate backs Burns to be ambassador to China
17-12-2021
A majority of the U.S. Senate on Thursday backed the confirmation of President Joe Biden's nomination of Nicholas Burns to be ambassador to China, positioning the veteran diplomat for a central role in the increasingly fractious relations between the two global rivals.
As voting continued, the tally was 61 to 16 in favor of Burns, a former U.S. ambassador to NATO who served as under secretary of state between 2005 and 2008.
