Biden says he is optimistic deal will reached on Build Back Better bill
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2021 05:24 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 05:24 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Thursday he will work with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin in the days and weeks ahead to try to reach an agreement on his Build Back Better legislation.
"I believe that we will bridge our differences and advance the Build Back Better plan, even in the face of fierce Republican opposition," Biden said in a statement.
