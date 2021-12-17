U.S. Senate parliamentarian rejects Democrats’ immigration proposal in Build Back Better bill
The U.S. Senate parliamentarian has rejected the inclusion of Democrats' proposal to grant work permits to millions of immigrants who have been living in the United States illegally for a decade or longer in President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill, a senior Democratic senator said on Thursday.
Senator Dick Durbin, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the No. 2 Senate Democrat, told reporters that he was "disappointed and we’re considering what options remain."
