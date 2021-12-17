Left Menu

U.S. Senate parliamentarian rejects Democrats’ immigration proposal in Build Back Better bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 17-12-2021 05:27 IST
The U.S. Senate parliamentarian has rejected the inclusion of Democrats' proposal to grant work permits to millions of immigrants who have been living in the United States illegally for a decade or longer in President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion Build Back Better bill, a senior Democratic senator said on Thursday.

Senator Dick Durbin, the chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and the No. 2 Senate Democrat, told reporters that he was "disappointed and we’re considering what options remain."

