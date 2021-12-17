Left Menu

Britain's Liberal Democrats predict big upset in parliamentary vote

"We're not just going to win here tonight, we're going to win comfortably," Liberal Democrat lawmaker Christine Jardine told Sky News while votes were still being counted. If confirmed, the result would overturn a large Conservative majority in the North Shropshire constituency in England, and be interpreted as a voter backlash against a British leader beset by crises and scandal.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2021 07:59 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 07:59 IST
Britain's Liberal Democrats predict big upset in parliamentary vote
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's Liberal Democrats party predicted on Friday they had won a parliamentary seat from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives at an election. "We're not just going to win here tonight, we're going to win comfortably," Liberal Democrat lawmaker Christine Jardine told Sky News while votes were still being counted.

If confirmed, the result would overturn a large Conservative majority in the North Shropshire constituency in England, and be interpreted as a voter backlash against a British leader beset by crises and scandal. Parties compile their own data on how votes have been cast, but it is unusual to publicly claim victory before the count has been completed. The official result is due to be declared later on Friday morning.

The vote, which determines one of 650 seats in Britain's parliament, was called outside of the regular election cycle because the incumbent Conservative resigned after he was found to have broken rules on paid lobbying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
4
FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

FEATURE-Dump diamonds for digital? Botswana bets on tech

Botswana

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021