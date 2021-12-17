Jharkhand: Unhappy with Soren govt, Congress skips coalition meet

The Congress MLAs skipped a meeting called by Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren of the UPA legislators which was convened at the CM's residence on Thursday. According to sources, Congress, which is an alliance partner in the ruling coalition led by Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, is unhappy with the government over several issues. Rashtriya Janata Dal is the third partner in the coalition.

Meanwhile, Congress MLAs held a separate meeting at state minister Alamgir Alam's residence who is also the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader. Speaking to ANI, Pradeep Yadav, deputy leader of CLP in the Assembly, said, "Yesterday a meeting of Congress legislators was called by CLP in which only a few members were present. Again a meeting was held which extended for a long time. I am not authorized to say anything beyond this." (ANI)

