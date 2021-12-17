UK PM Johnson's party lose previously safe parliamentary seat
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2021 09:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 09:52 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party lost control of a previously safe parliamentary seat on Friday in a surprise election result interpreted as a voter backlash against a British leader beset by crises and scandal.
The centrist Liberal Democrats party candidate, Helen Morgan, won the North Shropshire seat by a majority of nearly 6,000 votes, overturning a 23,000 vote Conservative majority from 2019.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- British
- Conservative Party
- Liberal Democrats
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France, in letter to Boris Johnson, rejects idea of joint border patrol in Channel
France, in letter to Boris Johnson, rejects joint border patrol in Channel
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says UK ministers won't attend Beijing Winter Olympics.
Boris Johnson announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Winter Olympics
British PM Boris Johnson says UK and India are natural partners