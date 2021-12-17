Left Menu

UK PM Johnson's party lose previously safe parliamentary seat

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2021 09:54 IST
UK PM Johnson's party lose previously safe parliamentary seat
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party lost control of a previously safe parliamentary seat on Friday in a surprise election result interpreted as a voter backlash against a British leader beset by crises and scandal.

The centrist Liberal Democrats party candidate, Helen Morgan, won the North Shropshire seat by a majority of nearly 6,000 votes, overturning a 23,000 vote Conservative majority from 2019.

