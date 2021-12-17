Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice in RS seeking dismissal of Ajay Mishra Teni

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Friday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demanded immediate sacking of Minister of State of Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni. Gohil in suspension notice said, "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for December 17, 2021"

"That the House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to have a discussion on the recent SIT report by the UP Police which has highlighted that the murder of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri was a pre-planned conspiracy and not a negligent act," read the Congress MP's suspension notice. "The recommendation of the SIT that all accused, including the son of Union MoS Home Affairs, be charged with attempt to murder, shows the Minister's son was directly responsible for the murders and as such the MoS must immediately be removed from his position to ensure a free and fair trial of The murder of innocent farmers," it added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge also moved an adjournment motion in the House to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri matter and demanded the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni. The Rajya Sabha was on Thursday adjourned for the day, in its second adjournment during the day, over the Opposition uproar on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The Opposition created a ruckus in the House soon after it reassembled at 2 pm following the first adjournment seeing resignation from Minister of State from Home Ajay Mishra Teni over his jailed son Ashish Mishra, who is accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy".Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish among others was arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people including four farmers were killed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)