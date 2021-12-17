Left Menu

Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice in RS seeking dismissal of Ajay Mishra Teni

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Friday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demanded immediate sacking of Minister of State of Home Affairs, Ajay Misra Teni.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 10:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 10:56 IST
Shaktisinh Gohil gives suspension of business notice in RS seeking dismissal of Ajay Mishra Teni
Congress Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP Shaktisinh Gohil on Friday gave suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss Lakhimpur Kheri incident and demanded immediate sacking of Minister of State of Home Affairs, Ajay Mishra Teni. Gohil in suspension notice said, "I hereby give notice under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) of my intention to move the following motion for the suspension of business listed for December 17, 2021"

"That the House do suspend Zero Hour and relevant rules relating to Question Hour and other business of the day to have a discussion on the recent SIT report by the UP Police which has highlighted that the murder of farmers at Lakhimpur Kheri was a pre-planned conspiracy and not a negligent act," read the Congress MP's suspension notice. "The recommendation of the SIT that all accused, including the son of Union MoS Home Affairs, be charged with attempt to murder, shows the Minister's son was directly responsible for the murders and as such the MoS must immediately be removed from his position to ensure a free and fair trial of The murder of innocent farmers," it added.

Meanwhile, Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge also moved an adjournment motion in the House to discuss the Lakhimpur Kheri matter and demanded the resignation of MoS Home Ajay Misra Teni. The Rajya Sabha was on Thursday adjourned for the day, in its second adjournment during the day, over the Opposition uproar on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

The Opposition created a ruckus in the House soon after it reassembled at 2 pm following the first adjournment seeing resignation from Minister of State from Home Ajay Mishra Teni over his jailed son Ashish Mishra, who is accused of running over farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri. Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy".Ajay Kumar Mishra's son Ashish among others was arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case in which eight people including four farmers were killed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain
4
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021