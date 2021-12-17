Voters gave us a kicking, UK's Conservative Party chairman says

Left Menu

17-12-2021
Voters in a by-election gave British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives "a kicking" because they were fed up, his party Chairman Oliver Dowden said on Friday.

"Voters in North Shropshire were fed up and they gave us a kicking," Dowden told Sky. "I think they wanted to send us a message and I want to say, as chairman of the Conservative Party: we've heard that loud and clear."

