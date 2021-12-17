Left Menu

UK's Johnson right person to lead the Conservatives, party chair says

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should lead the Conservative Party into the next national election because he has got the "big calls" right during his tenure, his party chairman said on Friday. "If you look at the big calls the prime minister has got it right.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson should lead the Conservative Party into the next national election because he has got the "big calls" right during his tenure, his party chairman said on Friday. Speaking hours after the Conservatives lost a once safe parliamentary seat, Oliver Dowden said voters wanted the government to focus on issues such as vaccines and the economy, and not internal issues.

Asked on Times Radio if he wanted Johnson in charge of the party for the next election, due in 2024, Dowden said: "Yes, and I'll tell you why I want him to lead us into the next election.... "If you look at the big calls the prime minister has got it right.

