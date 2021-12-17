UK's Lib Dem by-election victory marks historic moment, party leader says
Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 13:21 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The Liberal Democrats' victory in a local English election marks an historic moment for the party which is now on a roll, its leader Ed Davey said on Friday, hours after victory over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives.
"This is a historic moment for the Liberal Democrats," he told Sky News, adding that the party had triumphed in another by-election earlier this year, and had now won a parliamentary seat in a "former Conservative heartland".
"I think the Liberal Democrats are on a roll now," he said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Boris Johnson
- Conservatives
- Conservative
- English
- Sky News
- Liberal Democrats
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Conservative Ciotti surprises in first vote for centre-right's French presidential ticket
Regional president Bertrand endorses Valerie Pecresse in conservative primaries for presidential election
Austria's Kurz quits politics, leaving ruling conservatives in disarray
Austria's conservatives pick Nehammer to lead party and country
Austria's stunned conservatives meet to pick leader for party and country