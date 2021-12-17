Left Menu

UK's Lib Dem by-election victory marks historic moment, party leader says

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2021 13:34 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 13:21 IST
The Liberal Democrats' victory in a local English election marks an historic moment for the party which is now on a roll, its leader Ed Davey said on Friday, hours after victory over Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservatives.

"This is a historic moment for the Liberal Democrats," he told Sky News, adding that the party had triumphed in another by-election earlier this year, and had now won a parliamentary seat in a "former Conservative heartland".

"I think the Liberal Democrats are on a roll now," he said.

