ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 13:33 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 13:33 IST
Shameful behaviour, party must take strict action: Jaya Bachchan over Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar's 'rape' remark
Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan speaking to ANI in Delhi on Friday. (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Samajwadi Party (SP) Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan on Friday expressed her displeasure over Karnataka Congress MLA KR Ramesh Kumar's controversial 'rape' remark and termed it as "shameful behaviour". She further demanded the Congress party to take strict action against the legislator.

"Shameful behaviour, shameful action. The party must deal with them and take very strict action so that it is an example for others not to even think of such things, forget talking about it in the House," Bachchan told ANI. "If you have people with such a mindset sitting in Assembly or Parliament, how can things change? We have to create an example by giving them the strictest punishment so that nobody ever dares speak like this. This is disgusting, I'm shocked," she added.

Earlier on Thursday, speaking in the Assembly, Senior Karnataka Congress leader and former Karnataka Assembly Speaker Kumar had said, "There is a saying that when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy it. That is exactly the position in which you are." (ANI)

