Left Menu

Religious conversions create conflicts in society: RSS' Indresh Kumar

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-12-2021 14:15 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 14:15 IST
Religious conversions create conflicts in society: RSS' Indresh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Religious conversions create conflicts in society and pose a threat to the country's unity and integrity, senior RSS leader Indresh Kumar has said, favouring the Karnataka government's proposal to bring a law against forced conversions in the state.

Speaking to PTI, Kumar who is the founder and chief patron of the RSS’s Muslim Rashtriya Manch, also supported the state government’s plan to bring a law to prohibit 'love jihad'.

The BJP government in Karnataka is likely to introduce an anti-conversion bill during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature.

The proposed legislation is expected to have penal provisions, and it may also insist that the people who wish to convert to another faith file an application before the deputy commissioner two months in advance.

Also, the person who wishes to convert is likely to lose the religion of his or her origin and facilities or benefits attached with it, including reservations. However, one is likely to receive the benefits entitled to in the religion he or she converts to.

“Converting anybody to another faith is inhuman, unconstitutional. It creates conflict between the religions. It is also a threat to the country's unity and integrity,'' the RSS leader said when asked for his view on the Karnataka government's move.

“Conversion is a sin, a crime and a dishonesty with God. And, if it continues, the government will have to enact a law to stop such inhuman, sinful acts,'' he said Those who would oppose the move should be considered ''disbelievers in God”, he added.

Karnataka Energy Minister V Sunil Kumar had on December 13 said a law prohibiting 'love jihad' will also be introduced in the days to come.

'Love jihad' is a term generally used by right wing activists to refer to the alleged campaign of Muslims forcing Hindu girls to convert in the guise of love.

“When one hides his identity (religion), entraps a girl deceitfully on pretext of love, marries her and later subjects her to violence and cruelty, it is love jihad,” the RSS leader said when asked if such a law was required.

It would have been better if “such people” stopped indulging in “such inhuman activities”, he said.

“Love jihad is enemy of human relationships. Law has to be enacted when people do not stop indulging in such inhuman activities,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021