3 yrs of Congress rule in Rajasthan will be remembered as 'black chapters': Satish Poonia

Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Friday lashed out at the Congress saying the three years of its governance will be observed as ''black chapters'' for farmers, unemployed and women.

He also called the recent Congress rally here, attended by its chief Sonia Gandhi and senior leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, against inflation, a ''political drama''. “Three years of the Gehlot government will be seen as black chapters for farmers, unemployed and women. Crimes against women have increased while the government has failed to fulfil its promise of complete loan waiver of the farmers,” Poonia told reporters here as the Congress government completed three years.

On the Congress' recent ‘Mahangai Hatao (reduce price hike) rally’, he said, “...Rahul Gandhi did not tell why the Rajasthan government is charging a high value added tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel. It is due to VAT that the rates of petrol and diesel are highest in the state.” He said that people of the state are tired of the Congress and will give a fitting reply in the 2023 Assembly elections.

“After ruling the state, the Congress sometimes gets 21 seats and sometimes 56 seats. Next time, the Congress will not be getting MLAs sufficient enough to even fill a tempo,” he said.

