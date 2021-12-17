Left Menu

Govt treating EC as subservient tool: Congress

The Congress on Friday hit out at the government, alleging that it was treating the Election Commission as its subservient tool.Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala charged that the government has fallen to a new low in destroying institutions in the country.Citing reports that a Law Ministry official had sought the presence of the Chief Election Commissioner and ECs at a meeting with the PMs principal secretary, the Congress leader said this was unheard of in independent India.Cat is out of the bag

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 14:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 14:35 IST
Govt treating EC as subservient tool: Congress
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Friday hit out at the government, alleging that it was treating the Election Commission as its ''subservient tool''.

Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala charged that the government has fallen to a new low in destroying institutions in the country.

Citing reports that a Law Ministry official had sought the presence of the Chief Election Commissioner and ECs at a meeting with the PM's principal secretary, the Congress leader said this ''was unheard of in independent India''.

''Cat is out of the bag! What was whispered till now is a fact. PMO summoning ECI was unheard of in independent India. Treating EC as a subservient tool is yet another low in Modi Government's record of destroying every institution,'' Surjewala said on Twitter tagging news reports in this regard.

The reports said the CEC had reservations on a note from a Law Ministry official that the Principal Secretary to PM, PK Mishra, will "chair a meeting" on a common electoral roll and "expects CEC" to be present.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021