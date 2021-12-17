Fadnavis calls Cong a part-time party; says political outfits from Delhi, WB are in Goa to experiment

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday took a dig at the Congress, saying that it is now a ''part-time'' party which is slowly vanishing from the country, and added that the parties from Delhi and West Bengal have arrived in Goa ahead of the Assembly elections to carry out their experiments and to create division.

He was referring to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), which have announced their decision to contest the upcoming polls in Goa.

Slamming the TMC and Banerjee, he said there is no democracy left in West Bengal and that the state is at the top in terms of unemployment and crime.

Fadnavis, who is BJP's election in-charge of Goa, was addressing people in Panaji after the induction of former Porvorim MLA Rohan Khaunte into the party fold. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant and BJP's state unit chief Sadanand Shet Tanavade were also present.

''People are here for experiment. They want to conduct experiment of their own (political) parties in Goa. But Goans are wise enough to understand all this. Goans know who will be with them and who will fly away after the election,'' the former Maharashtra chief minister said.

Fadnavis said that political parties from Delhi and Kolkata have come to Goa only to create division and play their own politics.

''When they lose election, they disappear for five years only to return during the next election. They don't have any plan or programme for the development of Goa,'' he added.

Fadnavis said that the Congress is slowly vanishing from the country.

''Congress has remained a part-time party in the country. Congress leaders are part-time, they don't get into full-time politics and hence their party has also become a part-time party,'' he said.

The Congress leaders are running the party for the sake of it, he added.

''They want to run the party on its past accomplishments, but that has also got over. Even old leaders are no more with them,'' he said.

Fadnavis said the TMC has started claiming that it is the original Congress. ''But I want to question Mamata didi that if your administration is good, then why is West Bengal in a bad situation?'' he said.

He asked why investors are not coming to West Bengal and why the state tops the list in unemployment and crime rate.

''There is no democracy in West Bengal. If any opposition party leader raises any issue, in the next four days, you will find him hanging,'' Fadnavis alleged. He said he was surprised to know that a local parties like the Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), which understands the political situation in the state and knows its history, has joined hands with the TMC. Fadnavis also took a dig at the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP, saying the ''party shows only trailer, but no movie''.

''They go everywhere to show the trailer. You know that trailer of every film is always a hit. But when you actually see the movie, you realise that whatever was shown in the trailer is not there,'' he said. The Assembly elections in Goa, which is currently ruled by the BJP, are due in February.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)