Projects in Goa wont be implemented sans people's permission: Arvind Kejriwal ahead of 2022 Assembly polls

After inducting 'expelled' Goa BJP MLA Alina Saldanha into the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that no projects will be implemented in the state without the permission of the citizens of Goa.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 14:48 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 14:48 IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with former BJP MLA Alina Saldanha (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After inducting 'expelled' Goa BJP MLA Alina Saldanha into the Aam Aadmi Party ahead of the 2022 Goa Assembly elections, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that no projects will be implemented in the state without the permission of the citizens of Goa. The statement came after Saldanha alleged that the doubling of railway lines in Goa would affect the people of the state, increase the pollution level and several residents would be displaced due to the project.

Kejriwal said, "I want to assure the people of Goa that if AAP forms the government, then it would not implement any projects without the permission of the citizens. As of now, it is well known that the BJP government in the state and Centre are working at the behest of some capitalists and benefitting." BJP state president Sadanand Shet Tanavade said that Saldanha was expelled from the party even before she tendered her resignation as MLA. He said that she has been expelled for involvement in anti-party activities such as opposing various party-supported projects, attending meetings against the party etc over the last 2 years.

"Even though Alina joined Aam Admi Party (AAP) today evening. Her resignation from the party was received by the party via email late in the evening. The legal cell of the party will examine the action to be taken against Alina," said Tanavade. BJP's expulsion notice to Saldanha read, "You have been a member of Goa Legislative Assembly from Cortalim Assembly Constituency for two terms and on both occasions, you have contested on BJP candidature. However, your constant acts of making comments against party policies of BJP on public fora and participating in agitations against the ruling government have been in blatant disregard to the rules and regulations of the party. Hence, it has been decided to expel you from the party with immediate effect."

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Alina Saldanha has resigned as an MLA of the Goa Assembly, alleging that the party has forgotten her and there is bedlam in the state. Saldanha, wife of former Goa tourism minister Mathany Saldanha said, "I resigned for a valid reason. I resigned because the party that the late Mathany Saldanha had joined, and after his demise, I stepped into his shoes, is no longer the same. It seems to have forgotten all its principles and there's bedlam in the state." (ANI)

