Czech president appoints PM Fiala's centre-right government

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 17-12-2021 15:54 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 15:36 IST
- Country:
- Czech Republic
Czech President Milos Zeman on Friday appointed Prime Minister Petr Fiala's center-right government, shifting power to a new administration set to tackle soaring inflation and energy costs, a budget showing record deficits, and a dragging COVID pandemic.
The government holds 108 of 200 seats in the lower house following an October election.
