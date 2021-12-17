Left Menu

Czech president appoints PM Fiala's centre-right government

Reuters | Prague | Updated: 17-12-2021
Czech President Milos Zeman on Friday appointed Prime Minister Petr Fiala's center-right government, shifting power to a new administration set to tackle soaring inflation and energy costs, a budget showing record deficits, and a dragging COVID pandemic.

The government holds 108 of 200 seats in the lower house following an October election.

