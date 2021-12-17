Left Menu

Gehlot celebrates 3rd year of his government in Rajasthan

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2021 15:55 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 15:36 IST
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan on Friday completed three years in office. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot extended greetings to all the citizens on his government's third anniversary and shared an advertisement highlighting the achievements of his government on twitter.

He tweeted, ''While congratulating all on the successful completion of 3 years of the sensitive, transparent and accountable government of the state, I wish for happiness, prosperity, healthy life and happiness of the people of the state and for all round development." Gehlot took oath of office on December 17, 2018.

The CM will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various development works on December 18 and 19 to mark the third anniversary.

He will inaugurate an exhibition at Jawahar Kala Kendra on December 18 to showcase the works done by the government so far.

On December 19, he will inaugurate the reception halls of more than 500 police stations and 12 new police station buildings.

Along with this, Gehlot will launch Anupriti Coaching Scheme, Ambedkar DBT Voucher Scheme, I Am Shakti Udan Yojana, Jagriti Back to Work Scheme and about 200 Mahatma Gandhi English Medium government schools.

