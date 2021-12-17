Left Menu

Final phase of voting for panchayat samiti members in 3 Raj districts on Saturday

The third and final phase of voting for posts of zila parishad and panchayat samiti members in Rajasthans Baran, Ganganagar and Karauli districts will take place on Saturday, an official said.Polling will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday and all preparations have been completed, State Election Commissioner PS Mehra said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2021 15:56 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 15:39 IST
Final phase of voting for panchayat samiti members in 3 Raj districts on Saturday
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The third and final phase of voting for posts of zila parishad and panchayat samiti members in Rajasthan's Baran, Ganganagar and Karauli districts will take place on Saturday, an official said.

Polling will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday and all preparations have been completed, State Election Commissioner PS Mehra said. In the third phase, there over 8.72 lakh voters, he said.

The elections will be held for 141 ward members of seven panchayat samitis and their respective zilla parishad seats. Mehra informed that 503 candidates are in the fray for panchayat samiti members, while three candidates have been elected unopposed.

For this phase, 1,183 polling stations have been set up, he said. The first and second phases of polling were held on December 12 and 15. Counting of votes will take place on December 21 at district headquarters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021