Final phase of voting for panchayat samiti members in 3 Raj districts on Saturday

The third and final phase of voting for posts of zila parishad and panchayat samiti members in Rajasthan's Baran, Ganganagar and Karauli districts will take place on Saturday, an official said.

Polling will be held from 7.30 am to 5.30 pm on Saturday and all preparations have been completed, State Election Commissioner PS Mehra said. In the third phase, there over 8.72 lakh voters, he said.

The elections will be held for 141 ward members of seven panchayat samitis and their respective zilla parishad seats. Mehra informed that 503 candidates are in the fray for panchayat samiti members, while three candidates have been elected unopposed.

For this phase, 1,183 polling stations have been set up, he said. The first and second phases of polling were held on December 12 and 15. Counting of votes will take place on December 21 at district headquarters.

