Former left-wing justice minister Taubira "looking into" presidential bid

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2021 16:17 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:04 IST
Christiane Taubira Image Credit: Wikipedia
Christiane Taubira, a leading figure on the left of French politics and a former justice minister in the Socialist government of President Francois Hollande, said on Friday she was considering running for president next year and would give an update on her plans in January.

"I won't be just one more candidate," Taubira said, adding that she would now use "all my strength" to unite the divided left.

Taubira served as justice minister from 2012 to 2016.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

