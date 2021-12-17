Left Menu

Tunisians protest against president on anniversary of uprising

Called to coincide with the anniversary of the uprising that toppled autocrat Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali a decade ago, it was the first protest since Saied announced a long-awaited road map on Monday that keeps parliament suspended for another year. The protesters began to gather in centre of Tunis, chanting "Freedom, freedom, the police state is over!", and "The people want the removal of the president!".

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 17-12-2021 16:41 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 16:17 IST
Tunisians protest against president on anniversary of uprising
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Thousands of protesters demonstrated against Tunisian President Kais Saied in the capital on Friday, pointing to growing opposition to his seizure of power and suspension of parliament five months ago. Called to coincide with the anniversary of the uprising that toppled autocrat Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali a decade ago, it was the first protest since Saied announced a long-awaited road map on Monday that keeps parliament suspended for another year.

The protesters began to gather in centre of Tunis, chanting "Freedom, freedom, the police state is over!", and "The people want the removal of the president!". "It isn't a road map to exit the crisis, but to perpetuate the crisis," said Jawhar Ben Mubarak, a constitutional law expert and activist in "Citizens against the coup", which has mobilised opposition to Saied.

Saied "abducted the country half a year ago and wants to abduct it for another year", he said. A number of Saied supporters gathered in nearby Habib Bourguiba Avenue, holding aloft Tunisian flags.

Security forces deployed heavily in the area. The road map announced on Monday includes a constitutional referendum next July, to be followed by parliamentary elections at the end of 2022.

Parliament's biggest party, the Islamist Ennahda, has rejected the suspension of parliament for another year. Ennahda leader Rached Ghannouchi, parliament speaker, said the only way out of the crisis was by the cancellation of exceptional measures declared by Saied.

The anniversary of the uprising had previously been marked on Jan. 14, the date when Ben Ali fled Tunisia, based on agreement among groups that took part in the uprising. But Saied decided to change the date to Dec. 17, the date when fruit seller Mohammed Bouazizi set himself ablaze in Sidi Bouzid after an altercation with a policewoman about where he had put his cart, igniting the uprising.

Saied's power grab had initially appeared to win broad support among Tunisians fed up with years of economic stagnation and political paralysis. But opposition to his stance has sharpened, including from political parties and other major domestic players that were initially supportive.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021