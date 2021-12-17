Opposition parties worked only for particular castes when they were in power in UP: Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday attacked opposition parties, claiming that they worked only for particular castes when they were in power in Uttar Pradesh.

He was addressing 'Sarkar Banao, Adhikar Pao' rally here with the BJP's new ally NISHAD party.

''Whenever the Samajwadi Party or Bahujan Samaj Party formed the government in Uttar Pradesh, they worked only for their own castes. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked for all backward castes and in the interest of the poor," Shah underlined.

He also said that in the regime of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, criminal and mafia elements have been uprooted.

The Union minister added that in the previous regimes, there was mafia rule and development of the poor could not take place.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls early next year.

