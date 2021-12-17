Amarinder Singh meets BJP Punjab in-charge Gajendra Shekhawat

Amid talks of an alliance with the BJP for the Punjab assembly polls, former chief minister Amarinder Singh Friday met senior saffron party leader and Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat here.

Shekhawat, also the BJP's Punjab in-charge, had met Singh in Chandigarh earlier this month.

After resigning as the chief minister, Singh quit the Congress and formed his own party named Punjab Lok Congress.

Assembly elections in Punjab are expected to be held early next year.

