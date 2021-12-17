Left Menu

Manish Tewari to raise EC's 'informal meeting' with PMO in Lok Sabha

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:25 IST
Manish Tewari to raise EC's 'informal meeting' with PMO in Lok Sabha
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday submitted a notice to move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on the ''summoning'' of Election Commission for a meeting in the Prime Minister's Office to discuss electoral reforms.

In the notice, he raised questions on the autonomy of the poll panel, but the Lok Sabha was adjourned amid uproar over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. The former I&B minister said he will submit the notice to move the adjournment motion again on Monday.

''Why was the Election Commission summoned summarily and whether it is a fact that the Commission took umbrage to the manner in which they were virtually compelled to attend the meeting in the Prime Minister's Office (PMO),'' Tewari said, referring to the ''informal meeting'' of three election commissioners with officials in the PMO on electoral reforms.

''What exactly are the implications with regard to the autonomy of the Election Commission?'' the Lok Sabha member from Anandpur Sahib asked.

The Opposition has slammed the Modi government over the ''summoning'' of the Election Commission for the meeting in the PMO, alleging that the poll authority had become a ''subservient tool'' of the government.

Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra and fellow commissioners Rajiv Kumar and Anoop Chandra Pandey recently held ''informal interaction'' with the Prime Minister's Office to bridge gaps in understanding of key electoral reforms between the poll panel and the law ministry.

The main opposition Congress had contended that such a meeting raises questions of propriety.

Election Commission sources said the three commissioners had stayed away from the formal meeting convened by the PMO.

PTI NAB SKU SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021