No guarantee Germany will name new Buba chief on Wednesday - govt spokesperson

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:28 IST
  • Country:
  • Germany

There is no guarantee that Germany will decide on a successor to Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann at a cabinet meeting next Wednesday, a government spokesperson said.

"I cannot promise or confirm that the succession of Jens Weidmann as head of the Bundesbank will be in the cabinet on Wednesday," Steffen Hebestreit said at a regular government news conference on Friday.

Weidmann will step down five years ahead of time on Dec. 31 after a decade of largely fruitless opposition to the European Central Bank's largesse under successive presidents.

