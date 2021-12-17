No guarantee Germany will name new Buba chief on Wednesday - govt spokesperson
There is no guarantee that Germany will decide on a successor to Bundesbank President Jens Weidmann at a cabinet meeting next Wednesday, a government spokesperson said.
"I cannot promise or confirm that the succession of Jens Weidmann as head of the Bundesbank will be in the cabinet on Wednesday," Steffen Hebestreit said at a regular government news conference on Friday.
Weidmann will step down five years ahead of time on Dec. 31 after a decade of largely fruitless opposition to the European Central Bank's largesse under successive presidents.
