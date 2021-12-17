Left Menu

'I take responsibility', UK PM Johnson says he understands voters' frustrations

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he understood the frustrations of voters in North Shropshire and he accepted, and took responsibility for, their verdict when they ousted his Conservative Party from one of its strongholds.

Reuters | London | Updated: 17-12-2021 17:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 17:44 IST
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday he understood the frustrations of voters in North Shropshire and he accepted, and took responsibility for, their verdict when they ousted his Conservative Party from one of its strongholds. "Clearly the vote in North Shropshire is a very disappointing result and I totally understand people's frustrations. I hear what the voters are saying in North Shropshire and in all humility I have got to accept that verdict," he told reporters.

"Of course I take personal responsibility."

