France's Beaune: We have obtained 93% of post-Brexit fishing licences

France has obtained 93% of the post-Brexit fishing licences it claims from Britain and will now ask the European Commission to put further pressure on London, French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Friday. Maritime Minister Annick Griradin said France was still missing 73 fishing licences to settle the conflict with London.

The spoke to journalists after a meeting with fishing representatives and French President Emmanuel Macron.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)