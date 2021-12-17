Left Menu

France's Beaune: We have obtained 93% of post-Brexit fishing licences

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 18:31 IST
France has obtained 93% of the post-Brexit fishing licences it claims from Britain and will now ask the European Commission to put further pressure on London, French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune said on Friday. Maritime Minister Annick Griradin said France was still missing 73 fishing licences to settle the conflict with London.

The spoke to journalists after a meeting with fishing representatives and French President Emmanuel Macron.

