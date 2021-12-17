Left Menu

White House has seen talks proposals from Russia, in contact with European allies

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 18:44 IST
White House has seen talks proposals from Russia, in contact with European allies

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the United States has seen proposals from Russia to start talks and is speaking with its European allies and partners.

"There will be no talks on European security without our European allies and partners," Psaki told reporters

Russia said on Thursday it was ready to send https://www.reuters.com/world/russia-seeks-early-security-talks-says-biden-putin-could-speak-again-before-new-2021-12-16 a government negotiator "at any moment" to start talks with the United States on the security guarantees it is seeking in order to defuse the crisis over Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021