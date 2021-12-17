White House says no new recommendations yet on COVID-19 amid Omicron spread
Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2021 18:53 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 18:53 IST
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said there are no new recommendations yet on COVID-19 amid the spread of the Omicron variant, adding that the administration is continuing to assess possible new steps.
"We are constantly assessing what the impact of COVID is on the economy, whether it's a new variant or rising cases in different parts of the country," Psaki said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
