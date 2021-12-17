Lawyers' outfit opposes proposal to shift U'khand HC from Nainital
A lawyers' organisation here has opposed Tourism and Culture Minister Satpal Maharaj's proposal to shift the high court out of Nainital. The advocates said the high court is the last standing principal institution in the hills.
''No political party is raising the basic issues of Uttarakhand. They are instead focusing on shifting the last remaining principal institution in the hilly terrain to a non-hilly region,'' Krantikari Adhivakta Manch convener MC Pant told reporters here on Thursday.
''Once it is shifted, the hills will be left with nothing,'' he said.
Local media had recently quoted Maharaj saying the government was searching for suitable land to shift the high court out of Nainital due to parking issues here.
