Karnataka: With likely introduction of anti-conversion bill, Cong issues Whip to MLAs

Amid reports that the BJP government in Karnataka is likely to introduce the contentious anti-conversion bill during the ongoing winter session of the state legislature, Opposition Congress on Friday issued a ''Whip'', asking its members to mandatorily take part in the assembly proceedings next week.

The winter session of legislature that began here on December 13 is scheduled to go on till December 24.

Stating that matters of utmost public importance are coming up for discussion next week, the Whip issued by the Opposition's Chief Whip in the assembly Ajay Dharam Singh has asked all the members to mandatorily participate in the proceedings from December 20-24, from the beginning till conclusion.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly Siddaramaiah has already said that the Congress party will not allow the anti-conversion bill to be passed.

The proposed anti-conversion bill that is also being opposed by Christian community leaders, according to official sources, is expected to come before the Cabinet on Monday and once cleared there, it is likely to be introduced in the legislative assembly and council.

The bill is expected to have penal provisions, and may also insist that the persons who wish to convert to another faith file an application before the Deputy Commissioner two months prior.

Also, the person who wishes to convert is likely to lose the religion of his or her origin and facilities or benefits attached with it, including reservations; however, one is likely to receive the benefits entitled to, in the religion he or she converts to. The Congress has also indicated that it will continue to demand for discussion on the alleged involvement of a minister and an MLC in a land-grabbing case, and press for the sacking of the minister.

The government's reply to discussion regarding recent rains and floods, and the damage caused by it, is also likely next week.