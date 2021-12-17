Kharge demands MoS Teni's resignation after SIT report on Lakhipur Kheri case

Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday demanded discussions on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident in Parliament and also said that Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni should resign from his post. Kharge further alleged that the Prime Minister is helping Teni right after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on the incident is out.

"We wanted to have discussions on the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. MoS should resign. Why is the Prime Minister helping him even after the SIT report is out? During the UPA's time, they kept asking for resignations on small incidents," Congress MP Kharge said to ANI. Today, both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha got adjourned till December 20 after ruckus by Opposition members of Parliament over the Lakhimpur Kheri incident.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday demanded that the Centre speed up the probe into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident and said that the Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra should be sacked with immediate effect. Notably, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the case on Tuesday termed the Lakhimpur violence that led to the death of eight people as "a pre-planned conspiracy".

The minister and his son Ashish have denied the charges. However, Ashish Mishra and several others have been booked for murder. (ANI)