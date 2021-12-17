Velumani accuses DMK of political vengence

Coimbatore, Dec 17 (PTI): Former Minister and AIADMK Whip S P Velumani on Friday accused the ruling DMK of indulging in politics of vengeance against AIADMK leaders.

Addressing a demonstration of nearly 10,000 party workers and general public here against the DMK, Velumani said false cases were being foisted on former Ministers belonging to the AIADMK and raids conducted on them out of political vengeance.

Stating that hardly a few election promises had been implemented by the present DMK regime, he said unprecedented growth had been witnessed in Coimbatore district during the previous regime.

Requesting medical aspirants not to resort to suicide over NEET, he said former Chief Minister K Palaniswami had allotted 7.5 per cent reservation and DMK government has not taken any step to implement NEET.

Velumani demanded reduction of VAT on petroleum products.

MLAs Amman Arjunan, Jayaraman and Arun Kumar were present at the demonstration.

A similar demonstration was held at nearby Tirupur in which former Assembly Speaker and MLA Pollachi Jayaraman and former Minister Udumalai Radhakrishnan participated.

They said the DMK has failed to honour the promise of providing Rs 1,000 to a woman per family and to maintain law and order due to which crime rate was up.