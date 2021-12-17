BJP to kick off 'Jan Vishwas Yatra' on Dec 19

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will flag off ‘Jan Vishwas Yatra’ of BJP from Mathura on December 19, an office bearer of the party said.

The ‘Yatra’ was earlier to be flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but since no confirmation was received from him, it will now be done by Adityanath, Madhu Sharma, District President BJP, said.

The CM will address a public meeting at Mathura’s Ramlila ground before the start of the ‘yatra’. Union ministers Mahendra Nath Pandey and Santosh Gangwar too will address the public during yatra at Akbarpur and Naujheel areas.

The Yatra will cover Mathura, Chhata and Mat Vidhan Sabha areas of the district, Sharma said.

BJP is undertaking six Jan Vishwas Yatras from as many areas including Braj and Awadh.

All six yatras will culminate in Lucknow on January 10, 2022, she said.

