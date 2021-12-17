Gehlot completes 3 years in office as Rajasthan CM

The Congress on Friday completed three years in power in Rajasthan with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot describing his government as a "sensitive, transparent and accountable" one.

The opposition BJP, however, targeted his government, describing its three-year term as a "black chapter" for farmers, unemployed youths and women.

Gehlot greeted all Rajasthan residents on Twitter on the completion of his three years in the office as CM and shared an advertisement highlighting his government's achievements.

''While congratulating all on the successful completion of three years of a sensitive, transparent and accountable government of the state, I wish for happiness, prosperity and healthy life of the people of the state and their all-round development," Gehlot tweeted.

Gehlot had taken the oath of office on December 17, 2018.

Govind Singh Dotasra said the government has fulfilled its promises to the people.

''Our government has 100 per cent fulfilled the hope and expectation with which the people of Rajasthan had formed the Congress government in the state,'' he told reporters at PCC.

BJP state president Satish Poonia, however, attacked the Congress government, saying it has failed to deliver good governance.

"Three years of the Gehlot government will be seen as a black chapter for farmers, unemployed youths and women. Crime against women has increased while the government failed to fulfil its promise of complete loan waiver," Poonia told reporters here.

Poonia said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had addressed a rally on inflation in Jaipur recently but did not speak on why the VAT on petrol and diesel was so high in the state and why its people were getting expensive electricity.

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje also targeted the Gehlot government saying it is for the first time in seven decades that no government is being seen anywhere in the state. "The government has become invisible to the people. The Congress government came to power by making false promises to the people and has failed in every test in these three years," she said in a statement. "Rajasthan would not have been number one in the country in inflation and crime against women, had there been a government here," she said.

Gehlot will inaugurate and lay foundation stones of various development works on December 18 and 19 to mark his government's third anniversary.

The chief minister will also launch schemes and programs related to various departments on this occasion.

He will inaugurate an exhibition at Jawahar Kala Kendra on December 18 to showcase the works done by his government so far.

Later in the day, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development works related to energy, water resources, public health engineering, public works, urban development, autonomous government, forest, agriculture, cooperative, dairy and industry departments in a virtual ceremony.

On December 19, the chief minister will inaugurate the reception halls of more than 500 police stations and 12 new police station buildings.

Gehlot will also launch Anupriti Coaching Scheme, Ambedkar DBT Voucher Scheme, I Am Shakti Udan Yojana, Jagriti Back to Work Scheme and about 200 Mahatma Gandhi English Medium government schools. District level functions will also be organised on December 20 and 21 in which will be attended by the members of the council of ministers.

