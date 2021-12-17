Congress has no moral right to seek votes, it failed to fulfil promises: Bhagwant Mann

AAP's Punjab unit chief Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the Congress has no moral right to seek votes for the upcoming Assembly polls as it failed to honour its 2017 election promises. He accused the ruling party of being ''disrespectful'' towards the mandate given by people by not keeping its promises. The Sangrur MP claimed that Congress leaders did nothing in Punjab in the past five years.

''That is why today 75 per cent of Punjab is staging strikes on roads, squares, water tanks and towers,'' he told reporters.

Mann said the state government has become a ''spectacle'' as Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi does not get along with party leader Sunil Jakhar, who does not get along with another leader Partap Singh Bajwa.

''While Navjot Sidhu doesn't get along with anyone,'' he said, adding that the Congress leaders ''fighting'' among themselves cannot give a better future to Punjab and its people.

Mann said the Congress has ''trampled'' on the mandate of people.

''The Congress has also made a mockery of the government. No one knows who is running the government in Punjab. Officers are transferred overnight. The advocate general and the director general of police have been changed twice,'' he said.

Meanwhile, AAP launched an election campaign, ''Nawan Ate Sunehra Punjab''.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal announced this new campaign by releasing a video on Friday. In a statement, Kejriwal called upon people to come together in this mission for the progress and prosperity of the state and also issued a missed call number to join the campaign. Kejriwal said, ''Today, we are starting our mission 'Nawan ate Sunehra Punjab' for the prosperity and progress of Punjab. This mission will contribute to the progress of Punjab.'' ''Through this mission, we all together will change Punjab and make plans for the development of the state. Power, water, agriculture, trade and all other issues will be discussed with people in detail, and on the basis of discussions, a plan for change will be prepared,'' he said.

