UK's Johnson reiterates support for Ukraine

Britain will use all of its diplomatic and economic powers to prevent any Russian aggression towards Ukraine, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a call on Friday. Johnson reiterated the message he had relayed to Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week about Britain's support for Ukraine's territorial integrity, Downing Street said.

"The prime minister underlined that the UK will use all its diplomatic and economic powers, in concert with allies, to prevent any Russian aggression towards Ukraine," Downing Street said.

