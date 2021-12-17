Left Menu

AIADMK workers stage state-wide protests in TN against DMK govt

AIADMK workers on Friday staged protests across Tamil Nadu against the ruling DMK for what it termed as anti-people attitude and for not fulfilling its poll assurances.The protests, the first after the party elected O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami as coordinator and co-coordinator, recently through inner elections ratifying the dual leadership, demanded that the DMK government change its stance against the people.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 17-12-2021 21:35 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 21:35 IST
AIADMK workers on Friday staged protests across Tamil Nadu against the ruling DMK for what it termed as ''anti-people'' attitude and for not fulfilling its poll assurances.

The protests, the first after the party elected O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami as coordinator and co-coordinator, recently through inner elections ratifying the dual leadership, demanded that the DMK government change its stance against the people. While Panneerselvam and Palaniswami led the protests in Theni and Salem, respectively, party leaders led the protests in the district headquarters while former fisheries minister D Jayakumar led the protest at Royapupram here.

They wanted the DMK government to implement all the poll promises and warned of massive protests if the ruling party failed to do so. ''Governance will return to the AIADMK if the DMK fails to keep up its election assurances,'' Panneerselvam said and claimed that the DMK made promises only to capture power. ''It had done precious little after coming to power,'' he alleged.

Also, he blamed the DMK government for giving up the state’s rights over the Mullaperiyar dam issue.

Palaniswami accused the DMK of neglecting development.

