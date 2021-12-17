Left Menu

Goa CM puts on hold PWD recruitment; committee to probe corruption allegations

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:00 IST
The Goa government on Friday put on hold recruitment in the state Public Works Department following allegations of corruption and also constituted a three-member committee to probe the matter.

BJP MLA Atanasio Monserratte had claimed PWD minister Deepak Pauskar had taken bribes from some candidates in the junior engineer recruitment exam, allegations which the latter had refuted.

On Friday, chief minister Pramod Sawant told reporters all recruitment in PWD have been kept on hold and a three-member committee, comprising Principal Secretary Punit Kumar, Special Secretary (Vigilance) Ankita Anand and Director of Vigilance, will carry out an inquiry.

The jobs will be on hold till the inquiry is completed, the CM said, though he refused to give a date when the committee will submit its report.

Some 300-odd jobs across various levels in PWD, including that of junior engineers and technical assistants, will be affected by this decision.

