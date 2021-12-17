Well-known industrialists, politicians set to attend Praful Patel's son's marriage

Top industrialists and politicians are expected to attend the wedding function of NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel's son in Jaipur on Saturday.

Sources in Jaipur airport said over 30 chartered flights would land on Saturday with industrialists and other VIPs.

According to information given by the sources, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Anurag Thakur, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah are set to attend the function to be held at a five-star hotel in the city.

Industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, L N Mittal and their family members are also expected to be in attendance for the marriage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)