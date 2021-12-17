Left Menu

Well-known industrialists, politicians set to attend Praful Patel's son's marriage

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 17-12-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 17-12-2021 22:14 IST
Well-known industrialists, politicians set to attend Praful Patel's son's marriage
  • Country:
  • India

Top industrialists and politicians are expected to attend the wedding function of NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel's son in Jaipur on Saturday.

Sources in Jaipur airport said over 30 chartered flights would land on Saturday with industrialists and other VIPs.

According to information given by the sources, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Anurag Thakur, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah are set to attend the function to be held at a five-star hotel in the city.

Industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, L N Mittal and their family members are also expected to be in attendance for the marriage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

Samunnati inks co-lending pact with IndusInd Bank for FPOs

 India
3
Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the Industry

Everything to Know About Cryptocurrency and Factors Driving Change in the In...

 Global
4
Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

Google Doodle celebrates Bahrain’s National Day

 Bahrain

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021