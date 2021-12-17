Well-known industrialists, politicians set to attend Praful Patel's son's marriage
- Country:
- India
Top industrialists and politicians are expected to attend the wedding function of NCP leader and former Union minister Praful Patel's son in Jaipur on Saturday.
Sources in Jaipur airport said over 30 chartered flights would land on Saturday with industrialists and other VIPs.
According to information given by the sources, Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Anurag Thakur, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, National Conference president Farooq Abdullah are set to attend the function to be held at a five-star hotel in the city.
Industrialists Mukesh Ambani, Anil Ambani, L N Mittal and their family members are also expected to be in attendance for the marriage.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
National Conference ready to make sacrifices for restoration of Article 370, statehood: Farooq Abdullah
No talks on third front, Sharad Pawar will try to bring Mamata Banerjee with UPA, says Nawab Malik
Sharad Pawar to chair NCP's national executive committee meeting in Delhi tomorrow: Nawab Malik
Plan India organise 4th national conference Plan for Every Child 2021 - Build Back Better with Girls
Kaivalyadhama Announces its 10th International Conference on Yoga and Mental Health