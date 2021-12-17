World community reached basic consensus over extending humanitarian aid to Afghanistan: Jaishankar

As its proximate neighbour, India is ''very concerned'' over the developments in Afghanistan and what happened on August 15 in Kabul was actually a ''collapse of confidence'', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday, referring to Taliban's capture of power. In an interactive session at FICCI, he said the world community has reached a basic consensus over extending humanitarian assistance to Afghan people while, at the same time, pressing for a more inclusive government. The external affairs minister also spoke extensively on free trade agreements (FTAs) that India signed over the past 25 years and noted that some of them did not provide adequate benefits to Indian businesses.

On the eastern Ladakh row, Jaishankar said the standoff was a result of China not following ''agreements'' and acting like a party that has ''violated a contract''.

Talking about Afghanistan, he said it was clear since the second term of US President Barack Obama that the US will withdraw from the war-torn country.

''At one level, it was not a surprise. But I would say a lot of the concerns came from how those negotiations took place in Doha and how it then unfolded on the ground,'' Jaishankar said.

''At the end of the day, it is a phenomenon which people in business will not find it difficult to understand. It is actually a collapse of confidence. That's really what you saw in Kabul on August 15,'' he added without mentioning the Taliban.

He said it is not a situation to rush in.

''From our point of view, I think, obviously, as a proximate neighbour, we are very very concerned. After all, there is some history there...I also think it is not a situation where you would rush in to take calls and make judgements,'' he said.

The external affairs ministers said there is a willingness on the part of the world to be helpful to Afghanistan on humanitarian issues.

''But on other matters, there is a view which was articulated in the UN resolution (2593) that you need a more inclusive government,'' he said. ''We need to wait and see how this plays out. I think we have been sensible, prudent. We have had whatever engagement we needed to the point where our interests were at stake,'' he added.

On the FTAs, he said the government has been prudent about finalising new ones as such pacts signed over the last two-and-half decades adversely impacted domestic supply chains.

''When it comes to new FTAs, we are very prudent. We need a lot of analysis of the person with whom you are getting into a relationship. It's not like everybody is the same,'' Jaishankar said. ''I would hope very much that in a few years from now, we will end up with a better set of FTAs,'' he said.

Jaishankar said he has some discomfort with the ''old mantras of globalisation''.

''If after 25 years of mounting evidence, if you're not listening then we are in trouble,'' he said.

Shinzo Abe, former Japanese prime minister during his address said that Japan from the East and India from the west have provided freedom, democracy and respect for human rights and rule of law to the entire Indo-pacific. He further added that India and Japan together shall be part of the 'confluence of two seas' which will be the lynchpin of future peace and security in the region. He also added that a strong India is in the best interest of Japan and a robust, strong and prosperous Japan is in the best interest of the entire Asia Pacific and rest of the world.

