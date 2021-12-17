Maha: Over 30 BJP corporators from Jalgaon district join NCP
A big section of BJP in the district will flock to the NCP, Khadse said on this occasion.Twenty-one of these corporators are from Bhusawal municipal council.
At least 32 BJP corporators from Bhusawal, Savda and Faizpur municipal bodies in north Maharashtra's Jalgaon district joined the NCP on Saturday, former minister Eknath Khadse said.
The corporators entered the NCP in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar here, he said.
These corporators are believed to be the supporters of Khadse who himself quit the BJP last October and joined the Nationalist Congress Party.
''This is just a trailer. A big section of BJP in the district will flock to the NCP,'' Khadse said on this occasion.
Twenty-one of these corporators are from Bhusawal municipal council. Eight and three corporators are from Savda and Faizpur municipalities, respectively.
“Earlier, six corporators from Bhusawal municipal council had joined the NCP. So, a total of 27 corporators have joined the party till now,” Khadse said. Some Nagar panchayat members were also among those who quit the BJP to join the NCP, he said. PTI ENM KRK KRK
