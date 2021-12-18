Left Menu

J-K's performance on all devp indicators in last 2 yrs significant: NITI Aayog Member V K Saraswat

He reviewed the progress made by Jammu and Kashmir on various growth and development indicators over the last two years in a meeting with the chief secretary and the administrative secretaries of the administration as well as the senior officers of the central ministries and NITI Aayog.Saraswat said, Strong districts and blocks will strengthen the states, which in turn will support the nation to grow strong and prosperous.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 18-12-2021 01:18 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 01:18 IST
J-K's performance on all devp indicators in last 2 yrs significant: NITI Aayog Member V K Saraswat
  • Country:
  • India

NITI Aayog Member V K Saraswat on Friday termed the performance of Jammu and Kashmir on all developmental indicators over the last two years as significant and urged the government functionaries to keep up with their work for further improving the lives of the people. He reviewed the progress made by Jammu and Kashmir on various growth and development indicators over the last two years in a meeting with the chief secretary and the administrative secretaries of the administration as well as the senior officers of the central ministries and NITI Aayog.

Saraswat said, ''Strong districts and blocks will strengthen the states, which in turn will support the nation to grow strong and prosperous. The focus of the developmental initiatives, therefore, has to be on the districts and blocks.'' He stated the NITI Aayog's developmental policy push is in line with 'Sabka Sath SabkaVikas SabkaVishwas and SabkaPrayas' mantra of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to remove developmental deficits and income inequalities in the country.

''The prime minister has identified agriculture and industry sectors as two important drivers of pushing GDP growth in the country and, therefore, focussed attention has to be trained on these sectors for improving productivity, wages, prospects and income in these sectors,'' the NITI Aayog member pointed out.

The chief secretary stated that Jammu and Kashmir has followed a whole of government approach in improving transparency, increasing enforcement, institutional deepening and, importantly, in building the trust of the people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to COVID-19

Indonesian economy continues to recover in 2021 despite moderating due to CO...

 Indonesia
3
Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's a record.; Russia hopeful of space rides from NASA to ISS from 2022 - agency head and more

Science News Roundup: This subterranean creature has 1,306 legs. Yes, that's...

 Global
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021