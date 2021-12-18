Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Russia unveils security guarantees, says Western response not encouraging

Russia on Friday disclosed an array of security guarantees it wants from the West including promises to give up any military activity in Ukraine and eastern Europe and not to expand the NATO military alliance further, the RIA news agency reported. But Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov was quoted by another agency, Interfax, as saying the United States and NATO were so far rejecting the ideas and their response was not encouraging.

Head of UK COVID-19 lockdown parties probe drops out over own event

Britain's top civil servant Simon Case has stepped down from leading an investigation into alleged parties last year in government offices in breach of COVID-19 lockdowns after an event was held in his own office. "To ensure the ongoing investigation retains public confidence the Cabinet Secretary has recused himself for the remainder of the process," a spokesperson for Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office said.

White House's Sullivan says US prepared for dialogue with Russia

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Friday that the United States is prepared for dialogue with Russia over its security demands and will present its own concerns. "We're going to put on the table our concerns," Sullivan said at a Council on Foreign Relations event.

U.S. sees Iran nuclear breakout time as really short-senior official

The United States believes Iran's breakout time to producing enough highly enriched uranium for one nuclear weapon is now "really short" and alarming, a senior Biden administration official told reporters on Friday. The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, did not have a precise time for the breakout, which has been estimated to be a matter of months.

'The coup destroyed us': Memories of Pinochet resonate in Chile's crossroads election

Chilean Mireya Garcia, 64, feels there is more at stake than usual in this Sunday's presidential election. The vote offers two visions for the future of Chile - 35-year-old leftist Gabriel Boric https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/student-leader-president-chiles-boric-eyes-historic-election-win-2021-12-15, who led mass protests as a university student, will go head to head with far-right lawyer Jose Antonio Kast https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/chiles-kast-channels-pinochets-ghost-against-communist-left-2021-12-15, who has defended the complex legacy of former dictator General Augusto Pinochet.

Pfizer says pandemic could extend through 2023, studies three-dose vaccine course for children

Pfizer Inc said on Friday the COVID-19 pandemic could extend through next year and announced plans to develop a three-dose vaccine regimen for children ages 2 to 16, a move that could delay its authorisation. The U.S. pharmaceutical company made its comments as European countries geared up for further travel and social restrictions and a study warned that the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant was five times more likely to reinfect people than its predecessor, Delta.

Italy's Salvini says Draghi should remain PM, not be next president

Italian right-wing leader Matteo Salvini said on Friday that Prime Minister Mario Draghi should remain in his current role and not become head of state when the position comes free early next year. Parliament will convene to choose a new president in January, and the former European Central Bank chief is the bookmaker's favourite to replace the Sergio Mattarella, who has made clear he does not want another seven-year term.

Omicron more likely to reinfect than Delta, no milder - study

The risk of reinfection with the Omicron coronavirus variant is more than five times higher and it has shown no sign of being milder than Delta, a study showed, as cases soar across Europe and threaten year-end festivities. The results of the study by Imperial College London were based on UK Health Security Agency and National Health Service data on people who tested positive for COVID-19 in a PCR test in England between Nov. 29 and Dec. 11.

Paris judge approves 10 million euro settlement with LVMH in spy case

A Paris judge approved a 10 million euro ($11.27 million) settlement with LVMH on Friday that closes a criminal probe into the luxury group’s role in a spying case involving the former top boss of France’s security services. With the agreement, the world's largest luxury group and owner of the Louis Vuitton and Dior fashion houses, avoids a public trial that could have aired details of work undertaken by former domestic intelligence services head Bernard Squarcini.

Poland angers U.S. by rushing through media law

Poland's parliament passed a media bill on Friday that detractors say aims to silence a news channel critical of the government, in an unexpected move that will stoke concern over media freedom and reopen a diplomatic dispute with the United States. Critics say the legislation will affect the ability of news channel TVN24, owned by U.S. media company Discovery Inc, to operate because it tightens the rules around foreign ownership of media in Poland.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)