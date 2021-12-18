Farmer leader and SKM member Gurnam Chaduni floats political outfit to fight Punjab polls

Left Menu

Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Saturday floated his political party Sanyukt Sangharsh Party and said it will contest the next year Punjab assembly polls. The party will contest the Punjab assembly polls, which are due early next year, Chaduni said. Replying to a query, Chaduni said he will not fight the upcoming polls in Punjab.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 18-12-2021 13:04 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 13:04 IST
Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni on Saturday floated his political party Sanyukt Sangharsh Party and said it will contest the next year Punjab assembly polls. Chaduni is a member of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farm unions that led an over a year-long farmers' agitation against three central agri laws, which have been repealed. ''We are launching the Sanyukt Sangharsh Party,'' he said while addressing the media here. The party will contest the Punjab assembly polls, which are due early next year, Chaduni said. ''Our objective will be to purify politics and bring good people forward,'' said Chaduni who is also the president of the Haryana Bhartiya Kisan Union. Slamming political leaders, he said that they frame policies in “favour of capitalists while ignoring the interests of the poor”. The Sanyukt Sangharsh Party will be a secular one, he said and added that it will work for the welfare of all sections of society. Replying to a query, Chaduni said he will not fight the upcoming polls in Punjab. To another question, he said his party will try to contest all 117-assembly seats in the state. Chaduni, who had batted for 'Mission Punjab', has been asking farmer outfits from the state to fight the upcoming elections. PTI CHS VSD ANB ANB

