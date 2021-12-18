Left Menu

Man killed by stepbrothers in Rajasthan's Kota: Police

Sahablals son Hariram also sustained an injury on the head.

PTI | Kota | Updated: 18-12-2021 14:09 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 14:08 IST
Man killed by stepbrothers in Rajasthan's Kota: Police
An eatery owner was killed and his son beaten up allegedly by the man's stepbrothers over a property dispute under Itawa police station here, an official said on Saturday.

The deceased Sahablal Meena (52) and the accused Budhiprakash Meena and Dinesh Meena, residents of Vinayka village here, were running two separate eateries on the Kota - Itawa state highway, he said.

According to Itawa Station House Officer Ramvilas, the eatery run by Budhiprakash and Dinesh was closed for a few months.

On Friday night, they arrived at Sahablal's eatery and allegedly launched an attack on him with sticks. They also allegedly hit him on the head with an iron rod, leading to a fatal injury. He also suffered multiple fractures in ribs and leg, and died on the spot, the SHO said. Sahablal's son Hariram also sustained an injury on the head. He was discharged after primary medical treatment, the officer said.

The accused are absconding, he said, adding they have been booked for murder.

Sahablal's body was handed over to his family after post-mortem, he said.

