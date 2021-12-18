Left Menu

I help people, BJP Govt didn't like it: SP leader Rajeev Rai on IT raids

Following income tax department raid on Samajwadi Party functionary Rajeev Rai's premises, the aide of party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that the action was taken against him as the central government did not like him helping people.

ANI | Mau (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 18-12-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 18-12-2021 17:19 IST
I help people, BJP Govt didn't like it: SP leader Rajeev Rai on IT raids
National secretary of Samajwadi Party (SP), Rajeev Rai speaking to media on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following income tax department raid on Samajwadi Party functionary Rajeev Rai's premises, the aide of party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said that the action was taken against him as the central government did not like him helping people. Reacting to the raid on his premises in Mau, the national spokesperson of the Samajwadi Party said: "I have no criminal background or black money. I help people and the BJP Government did not like it. This is a result of that."

"If you do anything, they will make a video recording, register an FIR and you will fight a case unnecessarily," Rai said. According to IT department sources, several raids were conducted at various places in Uttar Pradesh. The premises of RCL Group promoter Manoj Yadav in Mainpuri and that of another close aide of Akhilesh Yadav, Jainendra Yadav, in Lucknow was also searched earlier today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

Two NASA astronauts selected to command and pilot SpaceX Crew-6 mission

 United States
2
Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

Soccer-Paris FC v Lyon French Cup second half delayed amid crowd trouble

 France
3
NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

NASA, SpaceX conclude launch readiness review for 24th resupply mission

 United States
4
EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

EIB invests EUR 34m in expanding internet network for rural Georgia

Georgia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021